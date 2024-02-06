Missing Montana woman identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

LAUREL — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning the body discovered by railroad tracks near Laurel was identified as a missing woman who investigators believe was killed in a hit-and-run.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the deceased woman has been identified as 28-year-old Kassi McColly of Laurel, who was reported missing last week.

"Information derived from the autopsy indicates Ms. McColley’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle," Linder said in a press release. "Evidence recovered at the scene by Sheriff’s Detectives lead investigators to believe that the vehicle involved is a 2017 – 2022 Chevrolet TRAX, Silver in color...Two of the items recovered at the scene include, the external passenger (right-side) mirror, and the molding from the right-front wheel well or fender."

The car is similar to the one in this photo:

Investigators believe McColly was struck between shortly after 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, Linder said. Her body was found Sunday near the tracks near Old Highway 10 East and Sietz Ronan Road.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle, as well as any other information that might be helpful to this investigation.

"In addition, anyone who may have security cameras that have coverage of Hwy 10 East, especially in the area near Milwaukee Avenue, who have not yet contacted our office, are asked to review their video between 10:00 and 11:00 pm last Wednesday, to see if they may have captured video of the described vehicle or someone walking near the road," the press release states.

Anyone with information — including possible video — is asked to call Det. Johnson at 406-256-2941.