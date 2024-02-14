Missoula felon sentenced to in prison for illegally possessing firearms

MISSOULA — A Missoula man with two prior federal felony convictions was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison.

Luke Aldon Hayes, 41, will serve five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after he admitted to illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Hayes had pleaded guilty in October 2023 to felon in possession of a firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that Hayes had two prior federal felony convictions for firearms-related offenses and was prohibited from possessing guns.

On Aug. 9, 2023, while at work in Bonner, Hayes accidentally shot himself in the foot and immediately drove to his residence, a news release states.

Law enforcement responded to Hayes’ residence and eventually searched his mother’s car because she was seen moving a black, plastic case from the house to the vehicle.

Officers seized the black case, which contained seven handguns. None of the guns had serial numbers and one of them, a .40-caliber pistol, was accompanied by a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 22 rounds of ammunition.

In addition, law enforcement recovered additional guns, ammunition and accessories from Hayes in October 2023. In total, law enforcement recovered 14 firearms.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot prosecuted the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.