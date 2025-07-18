Missoula man faces multiple charges after Wednesday shooting

MISSOULA — A 27-year-old Missoula man is facing multiple felony charges following a shooting incident that left another man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Josef Manchester appeared in Missoula County Justice Court Friday on charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of criminal endangerment, and criminal possession with intent to distribute.

The charges stem from an incident early Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Cooper Street, where surveillance video captured Manchester banging on Jonathan Collins' apartment door attempting to gain entry.

According to police reports, the video shows Collins hitting Manchester with a bat in what appears to be self-defense.

Manchester allegedly fired two shots into the apartment door before driving away from the scene. Collins returned fire but was struck three times in the torso by bullets.

Collins remains hospitalized from his injuries.

Police reported finding eight grams of cocaine, a large amount of cash, a digital scale and a firearm in Manchester's possession.

The judge set Manchester's bond at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in court again at the end of this month.

