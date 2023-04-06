Missoula Police Department provides update on Wednesday Hellgate High School lockdown

MISSOULA - Local law enforcement is releasing additional information about the social media threats that prompted Hellgate High School to go into lockdown on Wednesday.

The Missoula Police Department reports the threat was sent through Snapchat™ with a firearm being presented. Additionally, "a 'geo' tagged location of Hellgate High School, and the words “school shooter ong," a news release states.



A School Resource Officer advised that Hellgate High School go immediately into lockdown after the threat was confirmed. The SRO then requested that additional officers be sent to the school and several different agencies responded to the scene.

According to Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett, law enforcement searched several private residences as part of the investigation, but the people of interest were not located.

Missoula County Public Schools began an organized evacuation once it was determined there was no longer a threat in the area.

The public provided MPD with information about the location of the juveniles that police were seeking in connection with the threat. Three juveniles were found at a local shopping center and detained. No weapons were found on the juveniles.

Bennett stated in a news release that it was determined there was no longer a threat to Hellgate High School, and added that "at no point were any firearms discharged before, during, or after the threat."

MTN News Students leaving Hellgate High School following a lockdown prompted by social media threats on April 5, 2023.

MPD referred charges of intimidation, tampering with evidence, and Obstructing a Peace Officer, for one girl to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office and to Youth Court.

"The Missoula Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank all of the local, state and federal agencies for their assistance and help during the investigation," the release concludes.