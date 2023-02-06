Watch Now
Missoula Police: Man shot by homeowner passes away

MTN News
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:49:01-05

MISSOULA - A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.

Missoula Police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the homeowner encountered a male attempting to enter the residence.

According to Whitney, the homeowner warned the man several times to stop. However, the male continued to enter the residence, breaking through the outer screen door.

The homeowner shot then shot the male multiple times.

The male who had been shot was taken to a Missoula hospital where he later passed away.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

