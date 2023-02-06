Man taken to Missoula hospital with gunshot wound

MISSOULA — Missoula police confirmed a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett says officers responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found one male with a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Bennett said the man was not a resident of the home.

She said no one else was injured and there is no threat to the public.

Missoula police detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.