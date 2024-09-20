Missoula Police report several recent drug overdoses including 1 death

MISSOULA — A public safety reminder is being issued in the wake of several drug overdoses that have happened in Missoula this week.

The Missoula Police Department responded to perform a welfare check in the Turner Street area on Thursday afternoon and found three people unresponsive in a vehicle.

Narcan and AED were used and the three were taken to a Missoula hospital where one of the people died and another remained

in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

MPD reports in another incident this week, three people who were found overdosed. Thery all survived.

The overdoses are prompting Missoula Police to issued a warning about the dangers "of illicit drugs circulating in our community, particularly fentanyl," MPS spokeswoman Whitney Bennett wrote in a statement.

The Missoula Police Department provided the following information:

"Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is extremely potent and often mixed with other drugs without the user's knowledge, has been increasingly prevalent in Missoula. To learn more about fentanyl and how to recognize its dangers, the Missoula Police Department encourages residents to visit FacingFentanylNow.org."

Anyone with information related to these incidents or suspicious drug activity is asked to immediately contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911 for in-progress emergencies. People can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. Together, we can work to protect our community from the devastating impact of illicit drugs.