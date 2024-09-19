Three people transported to Missoula hospital after suspected drug overdose

MISSOULA — Three people were transported to a Missoula hospital after a welfare check was called in Thursday afternoon.

Missoula police received a call just before 4:00 p.m. after a person driving by Turner Street noticed a car with three people unresponsive inside.

After Missoula Police arrived on the scene, they requested multiple ambulances, NARCAN was administered, CPR, and an AED.

All three were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett told MTN that while the investigation is ongoing, the incident is believed to be related to illegal drug activity.

We will update when more information becomes available.

