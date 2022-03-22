Montana man arrested after reportedly receiving fentanyl in mail

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man was arrested on Monday after a law enforcement investigation into a suspicious mail package was reportedly found to contain fentanyl.

Charles C. Milne-Home, 19, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court, charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, his bond was set at $10,000. Milne-Home's next court appearance will be in the next two weeks.

According to charging documents, on Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2022, a US Postal Inspector flagged a suspicious mail package coming from Tempe, AZ. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics within the package and a federal search warrant was granted.

When the inspector opened the package, multiple baggies of white powder were found. The baggies had been vacuum-sealed twice and the weight of the white powder was 29.3g, including package weight.

A Bozeman Police detective tested the substance which was determined to be fentanyl. The fentanyl was individually packaged into 10 separate jeweler bags, weighing a total of 13g.

Milne-Home was arrested at the post office after inquiring about the package.

