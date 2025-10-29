Montana mother pleads 'not guilty' in death of her young disabled child

DILLON — After turning herself in about a week ago, a Lima mother who is accused of murdering her disabled toddler, stood before a judge at the Beaverhead County District Court in Dillon.

Boyer entered a not guilty plea to one count of deliberate homicide before Judge Luke Berger on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Her attorneys asked Judge Berger for a temporary release so that she could attend a memorial service for her son taking place on Nov. 4. The state attorneys objected to the request.

Judge Berger granted the defense's request not to cremate the boy's body until an expert can examine the evidence.

Nichole Boyer, 28, was charged on Oct. 21 in connection with her son's death.

Boyer was taken into custody on October 16th after calling authorities to report that her almost three-year-old son had been sick since July and was now dead.



According to charging documents, Boyer called police, and when law enforcement arrived at her Main Street home in Lima, she reportedly said, "Just take me to jail".

As law enforcement searched the home, court documents report that officers noticed filthy conditions with a foul smell.

The boy's body was found in an upstairs bedroom in "an advanced state of decomposition."

Boyer apparently claimed the boy suffered from several disabilities that made him immobile.

She told law enforcement she left the boy food and water, but she doesn't remember the month of September.

According to charging documents, she made multiple statements that she needed to go to jail.

Three other minor children and another adult were removed from the home during the investigation by the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.

Boyer is being held in the Dillon jail on a $500,000 bond.