Poplar man sentenced for stabbing 2 people

GREAT FALLS - A poplar man who admitted to stabbing two people at a Wolf Point residence on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that on March 5, 2020, a Wolf Point police officer responded to a report that Dewayne C. Shoots, Jr., had stabbed several people at a residence.

The officer saw a victim, identified as John Doe, outside of the residence and bleeding from stab wounds.

The second victim, identified as Jane Doe, was lying on the floor inside of the residence and had also sustained stab wounds.

Both victims identified Shoots as the person who stabbed them, and both victims sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses confirmed they saw Shoots stab both John Doe and Jane Doe.

The court documents noted that all of the individuals at the scene had been consuming alcohol.

Shoots, 29, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to an indictment charging him with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Shoots to three years and two months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.