Prosecutor seeks combined trial in Butte bondsman shooting homicide

BUTTE - A Butte prosecutor wants to combine the trials of a bondsman and another man accused in the death of 42-year-old William Harris, who intervened when the men were attempting to arrest another man in 2021.

Nicholas Jaeger and Butte bondsman Jay Hubber both are charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in the Dec.19, 2022, shooting death of Harris in his Butte home on Main Street.

Hubber, with the assistance of Jaeger, was trying to arrest another man, David Sandoval, for allegedly jumping bail when a struggle ensued. The unarmed Harris was shot in the altercation.

The prosecution is asking the court to try both men at the same time instead of separately to save money and save the victim's family from having to endure two similar trials.

While Hubber's defense has no objection to the request, the defense for Jaeger will object to consolidating the trials. No trial date has been set.