Suspect in Kalispell drive-by shooting turns himself in

KALISPELL — The suspect involved in a recent Kalispell drive by shooting has turned himself in to Kalispell Police.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says officers responded on Sunday night to a call of shots fired by the Outlaw Inn in Kalispell.

Patrick Abrahamson, 42, has now been identified as the alleged suspect.

He was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Thursday with bail set at $100,000.

Abrahamson is currently charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.