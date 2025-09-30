Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in Montana shootings detained

GREAT FALLS - Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ethan Louis Murphy has been detained.

The agency said the situation was "handled swiftly and safely, and there were no injuries or issues during the process."

Murphy has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of two people in Wolf Point on Sunday, Sept. 28.

One of the victims died; the other was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

No other details have been released at this point, including where Murphy was found.

We will update you if we get more information.

