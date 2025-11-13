Montana farmers struggle amid government shutdown

BILLINGS — Montana farmers are struggling even as the government shutdown nears an end, even though the USDA reopened approximately 2,100 Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices on Oct. 23, releasing $3 billion in federal aid.

According to Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer, some farmers have received Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) payments, but the marketing loan program has had operational problems, and FSA employees have not approved checks for farmers yet.

“There's probably a billion dollars’ worth of checks nationwide that are sitting on kitchen counters and tables waiting to get signed off and deposited,” he said.



Schweitzer said tariff battles have hurt farmers, such as the dispute over soybeans with China, which ended with China agreeing to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans from U.S. farmers by the end of the year and at least 25 million metric tons annually for the next three years.

“They will probably purchase some same soybeans from us as long as it's the lowest price and they get a good deal. But nobody's holding their breath on it. And then even as these agreements are signed, we haven't really seen those agreements… and what commitments are made,” said Schweitzer.

As Congress moved forward with a spending bill on Wednesday night to reopen the government, one provision is important for farmers. Schweitzer said he hopes the House will include the one-year extension of the Farm Bill, which expired on Sept. 30.

“The Farm Bill funds most of the programs of both conservation and crop programs that support farmers and ranchers. It also funds the nutrition programs. The largest portion of the farm bill is the nutrition programs that feed our children, support our food banks, support SNAP and other food nutrition programs. And all of that is in limbo right now. And there's a lot of hungry people in the U.S. that need to be fed,” said Schweitzer.

Vanessa Willardson Walter Schweitzer

According to Schweitzer, farmers started struggling before the government shutdown began.

“We already had more bankruptcies in agriculture in the first half of 2025 than all of 2024. And most ag loans are renewed in the fall and winter. And as that process goes on, there's going to be a lot more farm bankruptcies in agriculture here in the United States,” said Schweitzer.

“They're scared. You know, they have to they have to face their bankers this fall, this winter to get their loans renewed, and prices are low and lower than they anticipated. And a lot of crop hasn't been sold,” he added.