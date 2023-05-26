Teen facing assault charge after Missoula school playground incident

MISSOULA - A teenage boy is facing an assault charge after a playground incident that left another child seriously injured.

MTN News talked with Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Eddie McLean who says the incident occurred on April 21, 2023, at Meadow Hill Middle School.

We were first alerted to the case after a video was posted to social media claiming to document the attack.

We have a copy of that video but have not independently verified its authenticity, so we're not showing it now.

The child who was hurt suffered serious head injuries and needed surgery.

McLean told us the suspect is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and the case will begin in Missoula Youth Court.

MTN News reached out to Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS), who in a statement confirmed the assault occurred.

"Meadow Hill staff immediately called for medical aid for the injured student and notified the student's parents. MCPS conducted an investigation, and has fully cooperated with law enforcement on their investigation."



"MCPS policies expressly prohibit violence, as well as bullying, harassment and intimidation, and grants authority to hold a student to strict accountability for violations."



"Meadow Hill staff have taken appropriate action in accordance with District policy and with support from District administration."

Because those involved are minors, their names and other details are not available to us.

However, this incident has started a conversation among some parents who are concerned about school safety.