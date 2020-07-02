Trial for woman charged with hitting, severely injuring young girl exiting school bus delayed

KALISPELL — A jury trial for the woman charged in connection with hitting and severely injuring a child as she was getting off a school bus near Whitefish has been delayed.

Patricia Berliner waived her rights to a speedy trial for the period of a requested continuance, according to court documents.

Originally set for Aug. 17, court documents show the trial will now be held on Nov. 30.

Court documents state that “the defendant needs additional time to adequately prepare her defense for trial and to adequately investigate this matter.”

Additionally, the court documents state, "the defendant also needs additional time to investigate issues surrounding the policies and procedures of the bus driver and bus company in this matter.”

“At this time, defendant has not been able to obtain records from either the bus company or the school district and needs additional time to obtain these records to fully investigate this matter and prepare a complete defense," the documents continue.

Patricia Berliner, whose vehicle hit 6-year old Jordana Hubble in early November of 2019, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony criminal endangerment on April 30 and was released on her own recognizance.

The charge filed carries a maximum term in the Montana State Prison of 10 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Court documents state Jordana “was reportedly thrown approximately 60 feet from the point of impact to where she came to rest in the ditch.”

Jordana was taken to Nexus Children’s Hospital in Houston back in January to continue her recovery from the injuries she sustained in the incident.