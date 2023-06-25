Watch Now
Two men accused of deliberate homicide following Kalispell assault

MTN News
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 12:35:59-04

KALISPELL – Two men have been arrested and are being held pending deliberate homicide charges following an early Sunday morning death in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a reported assault in the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m.

According to a news release, officers arriving officers found a male suffering from “significant injuries.”

The victim — whose name has not been released — was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he passed away.

Wiley Meeker, 18, of Somers, and 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell are being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of deliberate homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

