UMPD reports robbery near campus Wednesday night

Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 11, 2021
MISSOULA — University of Montana police sent a campus safety alert late Wednesday night about a robbery near campus.

In the alert, it said at about 10:25 pm, Missoula 911 reported that a male suspect, unknown race, robbed the Town Pump on Orange Street, 3810 S. Orange, near the University.

The male suspect was described as very tall wearing a puffy jacket, jeans, and is missing a grey Nike shoe.

He was last seen running towards the practice field under the Madison bridge. UMPD said it is not known if the male is armed.

If you see the male do not approach, call 911.

If you have information about the crime, please report it to the Missoula police or UMPD at 243-4000.

