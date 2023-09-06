Vandalism to old Lolo School costs district and taxpayers thousands

LOLO - Despite enjoying a brand new school for students, the Lolo School District is also dealing with damage to its former buildings.

The damage, which includes broken windows, is estimated to cost several thousand dollars.

The district is still responsible for the cost of the vandalism because the building and the land are being leased to the district for a few more weeks.

Lolo School Superintendent Dale Olinger told MTN News the money spent on repairing these damages could affect the school’s ability to provide resources for students and teachers.

Olinger added he's seen more vandalism in the last week than he has in his 17 years with the district.

