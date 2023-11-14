Vandalism, trash cleanup costs in Flathead County parks adding up

KALISPELL — The costs of cleaning up trash and vandalism at Flathead County parks are adding up.

Flathead County’s Park and Recreation department spent more than 120 man-hours cleaning graffiti and repairing vandalism between July and September of this year at a cost of $6000 to taxpayers, a social media post states.

Among the places that have been impacted are Foy’s Lake, the Conrad Complex, and the Rails to Trails system. Ben Williams and Volunteer Park in Lakeside have also been impacted.

People who notice vandalism are urged to contact law enforcement and to take a photo.

“This is our community where every view is magnificent. Our parks, trails, and buildings should complement, not take away from the beauty that is here,” the post concluded.