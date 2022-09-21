Watch Now
Victim, suspect named in Park County homicide

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20, has been charged with the deliberate homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21

LIVINGSTON - A 20-year-old man has been charged with the deliberate homicide.

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday where his bail was set at $1 million.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said Monday that a homicide investigation was underway near Emigrant, in the small town of Pray.

Charging documents say that 32-year-old Casey Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun."

The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a shock wave went through the community on Monday.

He said Monday was a "sad day" for Emigrant.

Lewis will be seen again for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

