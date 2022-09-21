Victim, suspect named in Park County homicide

LIVINGSTON - A 20-year-old man has been charged with the deliberate homicide.
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday where his bail was set at $1 million.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said Monday that a homicide investigation was underway near Emigrant, in the small town of Pray.
Charging documents say that 32-year-old Casey Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.
The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun."
The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.
An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a shock wave went through the community on Monday.
He said Monday was a "sad day" for Emigrant.
Lewis will be seen again for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.