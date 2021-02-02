Wanted Canadian man still on the run in NW Montana

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports they are still searching for Nassem Ali Saleh Mohammed who illegally crossed the United States and Canadian border on the weekend of Jan. 23.

Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino said Mohammed was taken into the custody of the Border Patrol in Whitefish, as the patrol agents were scanning Mohammed's fingerprints and found no prior criminal convictions or previous U.S. immigration violations.

Sheriff Heino said the agents released Mohammed before the agents received intelligence that he had prior warrants out of Saskatoon for a homicide. Sheriff Heino said it has been several days since the authorities have received any tips, but to remain on guard if you see Mohammed.

Canadian news outlet TheProvince.com said: "Mohammed, a member of the Brothers Keepers gang, has been escalating tensions for weeks in the Lower Mainland gang conflict by posting violent rap songs and live videos on Instagram advocating murder and celebrating hits on rivals such as Red Scorpion Gary Kang, who started a group called BIBO — or Blood In, Blood Out."

Mohammed is 22 years old, 5'5" tall with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black pants, and high-cut "muck" boots. Mohammed was one of five people suspected in an illegal border crossing into Montana near Eureka that led to a high-speed car chase and the arrest of three people.

Anyone who has seen Mohammed, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 752-8477.