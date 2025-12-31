Wanted Idaho man arrested in Montana after multistate search

UPDATE

BILLINGS — Billings police said Wednesday morning in a social media post that they now have the man wanted out of Idaho in custody.

Law enforcement in Idaho was asking for the public's help in finding Mark Slye, who was wanted on a $1 million warrant and last seen in Billings.

Police said a Billings citizen recognized Slye and contacted law enforcement.

Slye has been remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

"Thank you to the citizen who stepped forward, and to all those who keep an eye out in support of keeping our community safe," the post states.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on a felony warrant for possession of child sexually exploitative material.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Mark Slye is wanted on a $1 million warrant stemming from an investigation earlier this year.

Slye was last seen in Billings, Montana. He's believed to be driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with a Washington license plate. The car has damage to the right front bumper and the right rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Ada County Sheriff's Office app.