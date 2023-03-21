Woman arrested in connection with string of St. Ignatius burglaries

ST. IGNATIUS – A woman has been arrested in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the Mission Valley.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson says 22-year-old Quianna Haynes was originally taken into custody on unrelated felony charges.

A further investigation determined that there was enough evidence to charge Haynes with felony burglary.

Several burglaries were reported over a 72-hour span in St. Ignatius earlier this month.

Haynes is now being held in the Lake County Detention Center in Polson.

Chief Acheson says an investigation into the burglaries is continuing.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to email chief@townofstignatius.com.