Man shot and killed in south Billings

Police are investigating a shooting death early Saturday morning in south Billings.
Police said in a tweet that a 29-year-old man was and killed by a 19-year-old man following a disturbance on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive just before 1 a.m.
All subjects involved were detained, but no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.
Detectives are investigating.
