Day two of the River City Roots Fest brings family fun activities

MISSOULA — The River City Roots Festival is on its final day in Missoula and this day brings activities for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday’s activities began with the Roots Run and the Family Roots Fest where kids and their families can participate in a variety of activities meant to be fun and educational.

From experiments to music and even puzzle solving this festival has a little bit of everything.

One of the organizers of the Family Roots Fest Jed Liston highlighted why this event is held and what it means to the community.

“This gives families their own festival to, come down to Caras Park, enjoy a lovely day and really it happens early in the day so we talk to a lot of families who come to this with their kids or their entire family and maybe the adults will go to the main stages later on.”

The festivities of the roots festival continue until 10:00 P.M. Saturday night.