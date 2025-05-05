Watch Now
Details emerge in Idaho crash near Yellowstone National Park that left 7 dead

A tour van and a pickup truck collided Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County, Idaho.
Roger Merrill via AP
Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
BOZEMAN — More details have been released about the fatal two-vehicle crash near Yellowstone National Park on Friday that claimed the lives of seven people.

According to the Idaho State Police, of the 14 occupants in a van that collided with a pickup truck, 12 were Chinese and one was of Italian nationality.

The group was traveling to Yellowstone National Park on an excursion organized by a tour operator that provides international travel services.

Idaho police are continuing to investigate the crash and are remaining in contact with the consulates of China and Italy.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

