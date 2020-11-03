Flathead Democrat, Republican leaders encouraged by high voter turnout

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Republican and Democratic committee chairmen say they are encouraged about voter turnout in the Flathead.

Both parties expect record numbers with ballot drop off locations across the county remaining open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flathead Democratic Committee Chair Lynn Stanley says that due to COVID-19 restrictions they focused on utilizing phone banks to get out the vote.

“Tens and tens of thousands, I know one of our organizers has himself made over 35,000 calls,” Stanley said.

Republican Committee Chairman John Fuller says Republicans emphasized the importance of drop-off ballot locations and same-day voter registration.

“Our reports from the field are that there are significant numbers of people casting their ballots at the drop-off boxes already so we might be well on our way to achieving that goal,” Fuller told MTN News.

Ballot drop-off sites in Flathead County include: