GREAT FALLS — Parents around the country are on alert after the FDA expanded a recall of ByHeart infant formula owing to concerns about potential contamination that could cause newborn botulism.

“The press release was dropped to recall infant formula by ByHeart. So it was originally certain lots and quantities and sizes, but now it has extended to all of their formula products,” said Jennifer Watson, a Registered Sanitarian with Environmental Health in Great Falls.

FDA expands recall of ByHeart infant formula due to botulism concerns

Infant botulism develops when babies consume spores of C. botulinum, a bacterium that produces a deadly toxin.

"It occurs when an infant ingests these spores of a certain bacteria, and then the toxin will then grow in their stomach and can make them very ill," Watson told me.

While investigators have yet to ascertain how the germs entered the mix, contamination is thought to have occurred during production or bottling. Until more is known, health professionals advise caution.

“If they have this formula, they should discontinue use of it. They should save the product in case their child becomes ill and then it can be potentially tested to see if there's a connection.”

As of November 19, 23 cases had been recorded across 13 states, with none in Montana; however, caregivers should remain vigilant in watching infants for early symptoms.

“Illness oftentimes starts with like constipation, fussiness, that sort of thing. So, if parents have been using this and their child has symptoms, they need to call their pediatrician right away if they notice any changes,” says Watson.

More serious symptoms may include difficulties swallowing, eating, diminished facial expressions, and general weakness or droopiness. Infants consume formula quickly; thus, any tainted product may already be partially utilized.

Leesha Ford, director of Toby's House, underlines how quickly formula works in a typical household.

“Babies typically start off at one to two ounces at birth. So, as they grow, they go through more, right? So, if you think about it, we're feeding a baby six to eight times in a day, and if that baby's eating six, then they're probably going up to about 50 ounces per day, pretty close to it. And if this is 214, this is going to last you only about four days.”

Local businesses have already pulled ByHeart products from their shelves. Families who require assistance replacing formula can call the health department at 406-791-9291 or Toby's House at 406-770-3191. To contact ByHeart, call 800-201-9069, or click here.