Man dies in Interstate 90 crash near Hardin

HARDIN — A Billings man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Hardin.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Monday shortly before 10 p.m. at mile marker 484.

The patrol said a 63-year-old Billings man was driving a Mercedes E320 eastbound when the car sideswiped a Peterbilt semi-trailer on the driver's side and impacted the trailer's axle.

The Billings man died at the scene. MHP reports it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. His name has not been released.

The 63-year-old driver of the semi from Hillsborough, N.C., was not injured.

The patrol said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but the report does not indicate which driver is suspected of using alcohol.

