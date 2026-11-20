The federal government will conduct an environmental assessment of the proposed Sheep Creek mine south of Darby in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Bitterroot National Forest received about 6,500 public comments on the project, which includes exploratory drilling to find "rare earth" minerals that are used to produce iPhones, electric vehicles and other consumer goods.

U.S. Critical Minerals is the company proposing to build the mine.

Opponents, which includes area residents and conservations groups, say construction would take place in an area key for bull trout and species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The environmental assessment will determine whether the project would have significant environmental effects or whether a more details analysis, known as an Environmental Impact Statement, is needed.

The Forest Service will continue coordinating with other cooperating agencies to develop an updated FAST-41 [permitting.gov] transparency permitting schedule that reflects the requirements of the EA and permitting process.

The Bitterroot National Forest’s project email inbox Sheep.Creek.Comments@usda.gov will also remain active throughout the environmental review.

Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor the Forest’s project webpage [fs.usda.gov], the Sheep Creek FAST-41 Project webpage [permits.performance.gov], and future public notices for updates regarding the environmental review process and timeline.

To stay informed on this and other select projects on the Bitterroot National Forest sign up here [fs.usda.gov].

Related:

Bitterroot National Forest launching environmental review of Sheep Creek Project

Sheep Creek mine public meeting draws comments, concerns in Hamilton