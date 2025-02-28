Firefighter reunites owner with lost puppy following crash

HOMESTAKE PASS — A firefighter from the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department successfully reunited a six-month-old puppy with its owner after the dog ran away from a vehicle crash near Homestake Pass on Tuesday.

Firefighter Devon Beth spent hours trekking through the snow and mountains of Homestake Pass in hopes of finding the puppy named Shyleigh, which had run away after the crash, according the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department.

His fellow firefighters said Beth searched for hours Thursday morning, and was ultimately able to locate Shyleigh. He then returned down the mountain and reunited the puppy with her owner, Dennis.