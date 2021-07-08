Additional wildfires reported on the Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — Crews are working on a half-dozen new wildfires that have been confirmed on the Bitterroot National Forest.

There was active lightning on the forest from Darby north on Wednesday.

Crews are continuing to patrol and investigate smoke reports, and identify and respond to wildfires that may be smoldering from recent storms.

However, fire managers note oftentimes, smoke is not visible until the next day or later, occasionally even weeks after a lightning strike.

In addition to the newly confirmed fires, smoke from the Dixie Fire is expected to continue to impact the Bitterroot Valley.

There have been 31 wildfires on the Bitterroot Nationa Forest to date. Fire officials note 13 were human-caused and 18 of the fire were sparked by lightning.

The fire danger was raised to "very high" on the Bitterroot National Forest earlier this week.

Newly confirmed fires:

𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗴𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲: 1/10 acre, lightning-caused fire. Fire is currently contained and controlled. Initial attack resources included 3 firefighters and a helicopter for water drops. Firefighters are continuing mop-up on Thursday.

𝗘𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲: 1/10 acre, caused by lightning. Initial attack resources included 2 firefighters and a helicopter for water drops. Fire is currently contained and in mop-up status.

𝗟𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲: 1/2 acre, lightning-caused. Initial attack resources included 8 firefighters and helicopters for water drops. Firefighters will complete line construction and begin mop-up on Thursday.

𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲: 1/10 acre, caused by lightning. Fire is currently contained and controlled.

𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲: 1/4 acre, lightning-caused. Initial attack resources included 4 firefighters and a helicopter for water drops. The fire is currently contained and firefighters will continue mop-up on Thursday.

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 (BRF-21168): 1/4 acre, lightning-caused fire. Initial attack resources included 2 firefighters and helicopters for water drops. Firefighters will complete line construction and begin mop-up on Thursday.

Previously report fires: