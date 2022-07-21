All debris burning fires now banned in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - Ravalli County officials have announced that all debris burning fires – including those in burn barrels – are now prohibited until further notice.

A Wednesday afternoon out-of-control grass fire near Stevensville was sparked by a person who had ignited a burn barrel, the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management noted on social media.

The fire threatened some nearby structures, but firefighters were able to control and put out the fire.

"Area fire managers are asking for our Community’s cooperation and support in preventing human-caused fires," the post reads.

Open burning is closed in Ravalli County at this time.