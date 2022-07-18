Bitterroot fire danger climbs to "high" as conditions dry out rapidly

HAMILTON - Authorities in the Bitterroot Valley are raising the fire danger to "high" and placing an immediate stop to open burning as conditions dry out rapidly, and fires are starting to pop on forest lands.

Ravalli County commissioners were briefed by Bitterroot National Forest (BNF) and county fire managers Monday morning, with the board being told the soaring temperatures, combined with high winds, have caused an escalating drying of forest fuels.

BNF crews have had to deal with several lightning-caused "hold over" fires in the past few days, small blazes that are sparked by passing storms but don't immediately ignite into a larger fire. While all of those have been contained, BNF Fire Manager Mark Wilson said a fire reported late Sunday near Skalkaho Pass could burn for some time.

Wilson explained the fire is burning in a scar from the fires of 2000, where the regrown forest is dense. He said BNF is working with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on a plan to control the fire. Wilson said the fire is burning about 4-miles south of the Skalkaho Highway but isn't impacting the road at this time.

Ravalli County Emergency Management Director Eric Hoover said the county and local fire managers had discussed conditions Sunday and immediately suspended all burning permits. Commissioners decided to make that order permanent for the remainder of the summer immediately, rather than waiting until later in the week.

The ban on open burning still allows for smaller, recreational fires.

Wilson explained that the hot, dry weather of the past few days has quickly dried out the forest, even at the higher elevations, with the fire risk climbing rapidly and little precipitation in the forecast.

Wilson also said BNF is working the Salmon-Challis National Forest on resources to help with another fire that started over the weekend and is burning on both sides of the Salmon River near North Fork, south of Lost Trail Pass.