Bowles Creek Fire southwest of Hamilton latest

HAMILTON — The Bowles Creek Fire burning west of Skalkaho Pass has grown to 1,700 acres with 3% containment.

The fire is burning 3 miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage. It was sparked by lightning on July 20.

There are total of 204 personnel fighting this fire along with four engines and one helicopter.

CURRENT SITUATION & PLANNED ACTIONS:

On the west side of the fire, hand crews will continue to install hose lay and sprinklers along the northwest edge of the fireline to support suppression efforts.

Heavy equipment and masticators completed work to remove ladder fuels on Forest Road 711A as an indirect fireline.

Minimal fire growth occurred on the southwest edge.

On the east of the fire, hand crews completed fireline along Forest Trail 313 to Forest Road 5071.

Heavy equipment continue work on fuel breaks and indirect fireline construction along Forest Road 5071 towards Forest Road 5070.

Fire personnel will continue scouting for containment opportunities to the North and South.

Spot fires became more active in the Bowles Creek area due to increased wind and lower relative humidity.

Fire personnel are utilizing helicopters as needed to support operations on both ends of the fire area.

An infrared flight has been unavailable for fire size estimation, however Sunday night a reconnaissance flight with fire personnel revealed minimal fire growth on the southeast edge of the fire.

Inciweb Firefighter installing a hose lay on the Bowles Creek Fire, on July 29, 2023



WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Fuels are drying out quickly with the hot, dry, and windy conditions in the fire area. Temperatures will remain in the 80’s and winds from the south 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday is forecasted to continue warming with temperatures in the 80s and humidity in the 5-15 percent range.

The warm and dry trend will carry into early next week.

CLOSURES:

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire.

See the following link for a complete listing of the roads and trails listed in the closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices/?aid=81818.

Closure information and maps are posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources

