Bull Gin Complex fires in Sanders County at 4,200 acres

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in western Sanders County has burned 4,266 acres and is 36% contained, according to the Monday update.

Residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads are no longer in pre-evacuation status.

The Complex is made up of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire: 2,778 acres

2,778 acres Billiard Fire: 1,205 acres

1,205 acres Isabella Lake Fire: 283 acres

A Type 3 Incident Management Team will be taking over command of the fires on Monday.

MTN News

Fire managers report fire activity is expected to increase slightly through mid-week due to warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity, but the fires will likely remain low intensity.

Government Fire

Firefighters continue mopping up the fire’s edges, especially around the southern perimeter. Crews are performing excavator work to clear debris along the western and southeastern boundaries of the fire. A grader is repairing roads around the Government Mountain area.

Billiard Fire

Firefighters are working on mop-up and suppression repair, especially along Billiard Cabin and Fatman Roads. Repair efforts on the western boundary of the fire will likely continue for the next two days, as will repair and mop-up along the southern boundary. Crews removed the structure wrap from the Star Peak Lookout on Sunday.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

There are 80 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.