Bull Gin Complex holds steady; public meeting Friday evening

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County has grown slightly from 3,673 acres to 3,743 acres, according to the Friday update.

The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire : 2,348 acres; 0% contained

2,348 acres; 0% contained Billiard Fire: 1,119 acres; 3% contained

1,119 acres; 3% contained Isabella Lake Fire: 280 acres; 0% contained



A public meeting to discuss the fires has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Noxon Volunteer Fire Department.

MTN News

Fire managers report that updated acreage, provided from an infrared flight, confirmed minimal growth across the complex over the last two days.

Government Fire

Crews are working to reduce fuels along the Rock Creek Road and within the 2763 road system. The Helena Hotshots and engine crews patrol, monitor, and secure the west side where fire has reached control lines. In the northwest, Government Creek is providing a natural control line. Night operations patrol and monitor the southern portion of the fire. The Rock Lake Fire is controlled and in patrol status.

Billiard Fire

Firefighters have contained the west side of the fire, north of Fatman Saddle where they have been successful in extinguishing areas of heat working 30 to 60 feet interior from the control line. To the north of the containment, the Aravaipa Hotshots are removing dead and fire-weakened trees that pose a hazard along constructed handline. Crews and heavy equipment continue line construction to the south in the 2293 road system and Fatman Road as well as to the west along the Blue Creek Road. Engines continue to patrol structures in Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has closed Government Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road to the public. Access is limited to residents and fire personnel only. The Noxon Refuse Site is open regular hours.

There are 610 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

