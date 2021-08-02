Community meeting set to discuss Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — Fire managers will host a meeting to discuss the Boulder 2700 fire on Monday evening.
The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Linderman Gym in Polson.
The meeting will also be available to be viewed on Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
- https://cskt.zoom.us/j/96380518002?pwd=Skp6U3BTT2V0QVlNakZkWVAxNmFBdz09
- Meeting ID: 963 8051 8002
- Passcode: 886674
We will also be providing a live stream of the meeting. Learn more about how to watch here.
The Red Cross is continuing to operate a shelter for evacuees at Linderman Elementary School.
The Boulder 2700 fire jumped Montana Highway 35 over the weekend and destroyed several structures.
-
Be Prepared: Evacuation TipsHelpful tips and suggestions should you need to evacuate due to a wildfire
-
Wildland Fire Terminology 101Search common terms used in wildland firefighting and reporting to better understand what is happening during a fire.
-
Fire Restrictions in MontanaView a map showing current fire restrictions in across Montana.
-
Wildfire Watch: Submit Your PhotosClick here to share your photos or videos with MTN News.