Community meeting set to discuss Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — Fire managers will host a meeting to discuss the Boulder 2700 fire on Monday evening.

The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Linderman Gym in Polson.

The meeting will also be available to be viewed on Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://cskt.zoom.us/j/96380518002?pwd=Skp6U3BTT2V0QVlNakZkWVAxNmFBdz09

Meeting ID: 963 8051 8002

Passcode: 886674

We will also be providing a live stream of the meeting. Learn more about how to watch here.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate a shelter for evacuees at Linderman Elementary School.

The Boulder 2700 fire jumped Montana Highway 35 over the weekend and destroyed several structures.