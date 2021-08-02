Watch
Community meeting set to discuss Boulder 2700 fire

MTN News
Boulder 2700 Fire
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:30:21-04

POLSON — Fire managers will host a meeting to discuss the Boulder 2700 fire on Monday evening.

The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Linderman Gym in Polson.

The meeting will also be available to be viewed on Zoom.

We will also be providing a live stream of the meeting. Learn more about how to watch here.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate a shelter for evacuees at Linderman Elementary School.

The Boulder 2700 fire jumped Montana Highway 35 over the weekend and destroyed several structures.

