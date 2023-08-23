Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Containment at 3,651 acre Ridge Fire grows to 76%

Ridge Fire
Sean Well/sMTN News
Fire crews continue to make good progress on containment lines around the Ridge Fire which is burning in steep and rugged terrain near the Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Ridge Fire
Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 15:09:22-04

HUNGRY HORSE - Containment on the 3,651 acre Ridge Fire outside of Hungry Horse has grown to 76% as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Fire managers report that the recent rainfall has heavily impacted area roads which halted most operations on the fire on Tuesday.

Where the roads were accessible, crews began backhauling some equipment and supplies.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Wednesday update, the Doris Point Fire remains at 1,534 acres and containment is holding at 10%.

There are 461 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!