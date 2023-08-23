Containment at 3,651 acre Ridge Fire grows to 76%

HUNGRY HORSE - Containment on the 3,651 acre Ridge Fire outside of Hungry Horse has grown to 76% as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Fire managers report that the recent rainfall has heavily impacted area roads which halted most operations on the fire on Tuesday.

Where the roads were accessible, crews began backhauling some equipment and supplies.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Wednesday update, the Doris Point Fire remains at 1,534 acres and containment is holding at 10%.

There are 461 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.