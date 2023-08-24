Watch Now
Containment at Ridge Fire remains at 76%

Ridge Fire
Sean Well/sMTN News
Fire crews continue to make good progress on containment lines around the Ridge Fire which is burning in steep and rugged terrain near the Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Ridge Fire
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 24, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE - Little change is being reported on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from the Ridge Fire burning southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze remains at 3,651 acres with containment holding at 76%.

Fire managers report that road accessibility continues to be an issue as the ground begins to dry out following the recent rainfall.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Thursday update, the Doris Point Fire remains at 1,534 acres and containment is holding at 10%.

There are 483 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

