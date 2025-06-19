Watch Now
Containment grows to 45% at Post Fire in Idaho

The wildifre continues to burn along Highway 12 west of Powell Junction.
Post Fire
Flathead IHC
The Post Fire has spread on dry, southern slopes along the U.S. Highway 12 corridor west of Powell Junction.
Post Fire
MISSOULA — Crews are making progress battling the 150-acre Post Fire that's burning along U.S. Highway 12 west of Powell Junction in Idaho.

Containment was listed at 45% as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire is burning n steep and rocky south-facing slopes on the north side of Highway 12, just west of Post Office Creek in the Lochsa River corridor.

Post Fire Idaho Map

Firefighters will continue dropping hazardous snags, cooling areas of the main fire and middle spot fire, and securing the edges.

A control line is in place, and with cool, wet weather expected, fire managers will begin releasing some Hotshot and initial attack crews from the Post Fire.

Over 300 people are assigned to the wildfire, which was first detected on June 10.

The cause of the Post Fire remains under investigation.

