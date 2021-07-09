Crews continue battling Brewster fire near Rock Creek

MISSOULA — The Brewster Fire is continuing to burn in steep, rugged terrain in the Brewster Creek Drainage to the east of Rock Creek in Granite County.

Fire managers report the blaze grew to 75 acres on Thursday due to hot, dry conditions.

Crews observed active fire behavior including single and group tree torching and spotting.

Firefighters are working to build containment line where feasible and worked in coordination with air resources to conduct water bucket drops to check the fire spread.

Hot Shot crews have been called in and two helicopters will continue to work to conduct water bucket drops to check fire growth and cool hot spots.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Crews worked to build containment line where feasible and worked in coordination with air resources to conduct water bucket drops to check the fire’s spread.

No structures are threatened at this time and there is also limited access to the fire by foot.

The public should expect an upcoming road closure of Brewster Creek Road #4308, along with closures of the John Long Trail #21 and a portion of Tyler Creek Trail #1192.

Rock Creek Road is not closed; however, the public is asked not to stop in the area.

The Brewster Fire is located eight miles south of I-90 in the Rock Creek Drainage, east of Rock Creek, four miles up the Brewster Creek Drainage.