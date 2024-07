EAST MISSOULA — Crews are on the scene of a wildfire on Deer Creek Road in East Missoula.

The fire is burning in the area of the shooting range.

According to https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ the fire was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday and has burned 14 acres.

The Missoula Fire Department is among the agencies that have responded to the area.

MFD is asking that people avoid the area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.