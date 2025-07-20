Deer Fire continues to burn near Missoula, road closures implemented

MISSOULA — The Deer Fire continues to burn on the Lolo National Forest's Missoula Ranger District.

The fire, which broke out in the evening on July 18, sits 3 miles southeast of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and 2.5 miles north of Miller Peak.

Fire activity is moving away from values at risk in the Pattee Canyon area. It is burning primarily timber in steep, rugged terrain.

The Lolo National Forest says spot fires resulted from Saturday's wind. They add that Sunday's weather looks to bring moderate fire behavior with isolated showers and 20 mph winds from the west possible in the afternoon.

As of Sunday morning, the blaze has burned 101 acres with 124 personnel on the scene.

According to Inciweb, road and trail closures have been implemented for the following:



Forest Service Rd. 2127 (from its start/intersection with Deer Creek Road (County Route 533) to its end)

Forest Service Rd. 19075 (from its start/intersection with Rd. 2127 to its end)

Forest Service Rd. 16779 (from its start/intersection with Rd. 2127 to its end)

Forest Service Rd. 17756 (from its start/intersection with Rd. 2127 to its end)

Forest Service Trail 512 (from its start/intersection with Rd. 17756 to its end/intersection with Rd. 2127-2)

Inciweb Map of Deer Fire with road/trail closures highlighted in yellow

Unless rescinded earlier, the closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. on July 20 through July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Firefighters on the ground are engaged in suppression efforts and have established an anchor point in the fire area.

On Sunday, crews will work to construct a line on the northwestern edge with aerial support. Heavy equipment will continue to increase access to the fire and look for opportunities for dozer line construction.

Five crews, four large air tankers, three helicopters, three engines, two dozers, and one water tender have been ordered for further assistance.

The public is asked to remain out of the fire area as crews work. This includes a temporary flight restriction for any aircraft or drones.

The cause remains unknown and is under investigation.