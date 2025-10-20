Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grant to help mitigate wildfire danger in Missoula's Pattee Canyon area

An estimated 27 wildfires started with in ten miles of the canyon during this year's fire season.
Fire season sometimes hits very close to home and this year, that was the case for Missoula’s Pattee Canyon.

An estimated 27 wildfires started with in ten miles of the canyon during fire season.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that since 2021, the area has seen about 400 fires, burning more than 4,000 acres.

All of the blazes were contained before threatening lives and property.

Due to the threat to homes, trails and wildlife at risk, the DNRC gave Missoula a grant from the state’s Forest Action Plan to mitigate fire risk in the canyon.

The county is working with homeowners to make their land more fire safe.

