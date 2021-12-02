Denton evacuated due to wildfire; buildings destroyed

DENTON — The town of Denton remained under an evacuation order due to a fast-moving wildfire as of Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately we lost numerous houses on the Southside of town, but thankfully no one was hurt! Please be careful out there and we want to thank all the agencies that came out to assist with out you all we would have lost so much more," The Fergus County Sheriff's Office stated at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) estimates that the fire has burned about 7,000 acres, and there are more than 50 personnel assigned.

The evacuation order was issued at about 1:30 p.m. after the West Wind Fire began approaching the community. The Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services office confirmed at 6:30 p.m. that the evacuation order is still in effect, but was not able to provide any other information.

There have not been any reported injuries as of Wednesday evening. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information, including how people will be able to help the victims.