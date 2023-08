Little change is being reported at the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is holding at just over 5,162 acres with containment holding at 20% as of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Fire managers report that recent rainfall has greatly reduced fire behavior.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office lifted pre-evacuation warnings on Wednesday.

There are 662 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.