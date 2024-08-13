Elkhorn Ridge Fire along Salmon River burning 2,500 acres

HAMILTON — A wildfire burning along the Salmon River southwest of Darby in Idaho has now burned nearly 2,500 acres.

The lightning-caused Elkhorn Ridge Fire is located 16 miles southwest of Alta in Idaho's Frank Church Wilderness.

Fire managers report that since Monday evening, little activity has been seen as the area has seen rain over the past few days.

The Prospect Ridge Fire — which is burning a little over a mile west of the Elkhorn Ridge Fire — is estimated to have burned an estimated 200 acres.

A social media post notes that the two fires may grow together.

Firefighters have put structure protection in place for Lantz Bar and Blackie Foster/River of No Return Lodge and are now working to put structure protection in place for Arctic Lodge.